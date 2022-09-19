Around 800 people at the funeral of “Mister Michel”
Around 800 mourners attended the funeral of one of the most important figures in Belgian football history. Michel Verscheuren died last week aged 91. His funeral took place in the Saint Servatius in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Grimbergen, where he had lived for many years. Eulogies were read by, amongst others, Mr Verscheuren’s son Michael and the former RSC Anderlecht player and football analyst Jan Mulder. They paid tribute to the man known as “Mister Michel”, who led RSC Anderlecht to new heights as the club’s manager for 23 years.
Wreaths in purple and white, RSC Anderlecht’s club colours had been placed at the entrance to the basilica. Former RSCA player Jan Mulder was the first to speak after the priest spoke of the man he knew as the “Silver Fox”.
Jan Mulder said that Michel Verscheuren was "the ideal physical trainer. He seemed to be electrified. He gave you an unstoppable urge to move forward. It was never boring".
Thanks for the fans
Michel Van Praag, former chairman of Ajax, and David Steegen, who was the press officer at Anderlecht until last summer then addressed the mourners. Finally, Mr Verscheuren’s son Michael spoke. Despite the grief of his loss, found comfort in the fact that Mister Michael was now reunited be with his beloved wife Marie-Louise, who passed away in May.
Michael Verscheuren also thanked Anderlecht's fans "whom he carried in his heart".
Also present at the funeral were former Anderlecht players such as Gilles De Bilde and Olivier Deschacht. The former Anderlecht Chairman Roger Vanden Stock was present as were the Club Brugge General Manager Vincent Mannaert, AA Gent’s Michel Louwagie and Royal Antwerp FC’s Sven Jaecques. The Pro League was represented by its CEO Lorin Parys.