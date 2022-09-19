Around 800 people at the funeral of “Mister Michel”

Michel Van Praag, former chairman of Ajax, and David Steegen, who was the press officer at Anderlecht until last summer then addressed the mourners. Finally, Mr Verscheuren’s son Michael spoke. Despite the grief of his loss, found comfort in the fact that Mister Michael was now reunited be with his beloved wife Marie-Louise, who passed away in May.

Michael Verscheuren also thanked Anderlecht's fans "whom he carried in his heart".

Also present at the funeral were former Anderlecht players such as Gilles De Bilde and Olivier Deschacht. The former Anderlecht Chairman Roger Vanden Stock was present as were the Club Brugge General Manager Vincent Mannaert, AA Gent’s Michel Louwagie and Royal Antwerp FC’s Sven Jaecques. The Pro League was represented by its CEO Lorin Parys.