Fewer Christmas lights and no more air conditioning as Sint-Pieters-Woluwe attempts to cut energy consumption

Thermostats in fifty public buildings in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe will be turned down to 19°C. Only municipal crèches will be exempt from the energy-saving measures. Buildings that are not being used for 24 hours will have their temperatures lowered to 16°C. Buildings that are out of use for 48 hours or more will have their thermostats turned down to just 8°C.

Meanwhile, the air conditioning in the Town Hall will turned off completely. The temperature of the water in local swimming pool will continue to be heated to 27°C, while the changing rooms will be heated to 21°C.

The exterior of public buildings and statues will no longer be lit up and the Christmas lights will be fewer in number and remain in place for less long than in other years.