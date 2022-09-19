Fewer student enrolled to take nursing courses this year following last year’s peak

Almost all universities and colleges of higher education have seen an increase in enrollments. Several courses have even recorded increasing enrollment figures. However, this is not true of bachelor’s courses in nursing. Several higher education institutions questioned by VRT News said that enrollments are down this year. The fall comes after two “corona” years in which the number of enrollments for many nursing courses doubled.

The Flemish Healthcare Ambassador Candice De Windt told VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ that "As things stand around 10% fewer students have started the bachelor's degree in nursing compared to last year. Then there were about 8,200. But the final count will only take place on 15 October”.

According to Sofie Eerens, head of the Nursing Department at the HOGENT college of higher education the declining popularity of nursing courses is linked to the fact that the profession has received negative media attention in the past year.

"Nurses in the workplace are suffering from burnout, are overworked, and there is a large number that are dropping and seeking work elsewhere. There is also the issue of staff shortages. Wages in the healthcare sector have still not been upgraded”.

“Nursing is a four-year program, which, unlike most three-year bachelor's degrees, is a bigger investment for the student. However, the government does not yet have a long-term plan to compensate for this."

Meanwhile, the number of vacancies in nursing continues to increase. "We are currently 25,000 to 30,000 nurses short in Belgium. This number will increase further," the Flemish Healthcare Ambassador Candice De Windt told VRT News "The number of people we need is so immense. There will never be enough." Ms De Windt believes that more campaigns are needed to put the profession in the spotlight in a positive way and more attention will have to be paid to technological solutions.