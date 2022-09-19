Improved air quality in Brussels during Car-Free Day

The Car-Free Sunday resulted in an overall improvement in air quality, with a significant decrease in concentrations of several pollutants. Areas around the busiest traffic routes saw the greatest improvements in air quality.

At the Kunst-Wet measuring station, concentrations of NO and NO2 both decreased by 80% compared with an average Sunday.

When compared to the concentrations recorded on an average weekday the decrease is greater still.NO and NO2 concentrations were down by 90% and 86% respectively compared with their normal weekday levels.