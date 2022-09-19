King Filip and Queen Mathilde pay final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
Belgium’s Head of State King Filip and his wife Queen Mathilde are among the hundreds of Heads of State and other international dignitaries that have gathered in the UK capital London for the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The world’s longest reigning monarch died on 8 September at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.
King Filip and Queen Mathilde arrived in London on Sunday. They attended a reception given by King Charles III for all those that had been invited to today’s funeral.
Like many hundreds of thousands of British people, King Filip and Queen Elizabeth took the opportunity to say a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth. They did so on Sunday evening.
The late British monarch had been lying in state in Westminster Hall in Central London prior to her funeral in Westminster Abbey. At Sunday evening’s reception King Charles thanked the international dignitaries on behalf of the British people for their many messages of support.