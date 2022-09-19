King Filip and Queen Mathilde pay final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

King Filip and Queen Mathilde arrived in London on Sunday. They attended a reception given by King Charles III for all those that had been invited to today’s funeral.

Like many hundreds of thousands of British people, King Filip and Queen Elizabeth took the opportunity to say a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth. They did so on Sunday evening.

The late British monarch had been lying in state in Westminster Hall in Central London prior to her funeral in Westminster Abbey. At Sunday evening’s reception King Charles thanked the international dignitaries on behalf of the British people for their many messages of support.