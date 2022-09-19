Silver for Segaert at the Cycling World Championships

The 19-year-old, who is in his first year in the under 23’s competition was beaten into first place by the 22-year-old Norwegian rider Søren Waerenskjold. Waerenskjold was 16 seconds faster than the Belgian. Bronze went to the British rider Leo Hayter.

Another Fleming, Lennert Van Eetvelt finished 14th.

The Under 23s a similar course to that ridden by the professionals, albeit 5 kilometres shorter.