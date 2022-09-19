Woman attacked on the A&E ward of a Leuven hospital
Police in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven have issued an appeal to trace a man that assaulted a woman on the A&E ward of the Heilig Hart hospital. The woman was on her way to work when she was first harassed and later assaulted by an aggressive man. Footage of the incident was captured by the hospital’s CCTV cameras.
Mathieu Caudron of the Leuven Local Police Service told VRT News that "On 17 December 2021 a lady was walking to work. At 5:30 in the morning, on the Consciencestraat near to the entrance of the A&E ward, she was harassed by a man she didn’t know".
"The man was aggressive and pushy and he grabbed her by the shoulders. The woman was able to pull herself free. Shen then fled to a side entrance of the A&E ward. However, the man followed her and grabbed her again. He pushed her into the undergrowth and sexually assaulted her”.
CCTV footage
The assailant is clearly visible on footage shot by the hospital’s CCTV system.
Mr Caudron describes the suspect as follows “He is a small man, we estimate about 1.60 metres tall. We put his age at between 20 and 30 years old, he has a tanned complexion and was wearing a blue jacket with a hood and a was carrying a dark rucksack with white edges”.
Anyone with information that could lead to the suspect being apprehended should contact the freephone number 0800 30 300.