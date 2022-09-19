Woman attacked on the A&E ward of a Leuven hospital

Mathieu Caudron of the Leuven Local Police Service told VRT News that "On 17 December 2021 a lady was walking to work. At 5:30 in the morning, on the Consciencestraat near to the entrance of the A&E ward, she was harassed by a man she didn’t know".

"The man was aggressive and pushy and he grabbed her by the shoulders. The woman was able to pull herself free. Shen then fled to a side entrance of the A&E ward. However, the man followed her and grabbed her again. He pushed her into the undergrowth and sexually assaulted her”.