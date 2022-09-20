“Immunotherapy curing 25% of patients where skin cancer has spread”

Some 40% of all cancers diagnosed today are a form of skin cancer. One in five people will face skin cancer before they reach 75. 8% of skin cancers are melanomas. This is the most aggressive and fatal form of skin cancer. Until recently when metastasis occurred this was always fatal.

Since 2010 immunotherapy has been available in Belgium to treat this form of cancer. The name of this therapy groups a series of treatments that encourage the body’s immune system to attack the cancer. Unlike chemo or radio therapy immunotherapy doesn’t directly attack cancer cells but uses the body’s own immune system to deal with the disease.

Scientists in Brussels have been following the progress and treatment of 292 patients from the start. The research shows that five years after the start of the treatment a quarter of patients are cured.

During the first six months of the treatment risks are greatest: this is the period when there is the greatest danger that cancer that has spread will spread further and that new instances of metastasis will occur. The risk falls over time with virtually no risk after five years.

Oncologist Bart Neyns headed the research that is ongoing: “We continue to follow the long-term results of melanoma survivors in the first group that received immunotherapy, but we are also monitoring the results of the other patients who are getting newer forms of immunotherapy after the initial treatment proved insufficient”.

“Seeing in these studies that by providing experimental therapies we are still able to attain a good outcome for some patients gives hope. Much more research will be needed before we can offer everybody the prospect of curing cancer”.