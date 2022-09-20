City of Brussels OKs 18°C for offices

The measure will affect all offices occupied by the City of Brussels. During working hours thermostats will go to 18°C. At night-time 16°C is the new normal. In spaces where physical activity is undertaken by staff thermostats will go to 15° C. In spaces left unoccupied for 48 hours the temperature will be allowed to fall to 8°C.

Temperatures in schools are also being modified. Classrooms will be heated to 19°C, corridors to 14°C and sports halls to 15°C. In shower areas the target is 22°C. In occupied childcare facilities temperatures of 20°C can be expected. In unoccupied areas temperatures will be allowed to fall to 16°C.

Theatres will be heated to 18°C during shows falling to 16°C at other times. Museums will be heated to 18°C in order to preserve the collection. 15°C is the new norm at sports facilities. The water at indoor swimming pools will be heated to 27°C, while energy consuming infrastructure including saunas will be closed.