Flanders boasts third five-star superior hotel

Botanic Sanctuary is only the third hotel in Flanders to get this label.

“Domaine La Butte au Bois” in Lanaken (Limburg) was the first hotel in Flanders to be awarded five star superior, which displays even more luxury than a five-star hotel and is the highest luxury category for hotels in Europe. In Brussels the Steigenberger Wiltcher’s is also five star superior.

Flemish tourism minister Demir was present to bestow the label on Monday. Peter Dewilde, head of Tourism Flanders, believes the star classification is an important instrument to position a hotel on the market and that the label enhances the reputation of the entire accommodation sector in Flanders.

A weekday stay in the cheapest room will set you back 295 euros rising to 550 euros at the weekend. Breakfast costs 45 euros. The Diamond Spa Suite is available for 4,600 euros a night. The price includes minibar, welcome drink and museum tickets.

The Botanic Sanctuary possesses wellness facilities including a pool, sauna and a steam bath as well as five restaurants including three with at least one Michelin star.

A passage, where the general public including cyclists have a right of way, passes through the hotel. Recently protesters appeared outside the hotel claiming the management systematically attempted to prevent this right of way. A barrier had been installed and media quote the manager as saying: “It was necessary to keep a certain type of person off the premises”.

The city authorities have instructed the hotel to remove the barrier that is now open.