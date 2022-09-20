Homeworkers ask “Can our employers pay our energy bill?”

Joni Delanoeije is a researcher at HIVA, the Work and Society Institute: “There are indications that more and more employees wish to return to work in the office following the end of the pandemic. There are regional differences, but there is a trend.”

“Organisations started to value the advantages working from home offers employees and the organisation. A conflict arises when employees suddenly wish to return to the office for a different reason”.

“Employees need to work out for themselves whether it is financially more advantageous to work at the office. Transport costs need to be considered, but office workers will benefit from more direct contact with co-workers”.

Joni believes many companies and especially those with limited office space will be eager to make new agreements with workers as the energy crisis kicks in.

Ellen Van Grunderbeek, legal advisor at human resources services firm Acerta Consult, says an open conversation will be needed when employees wish to work more at the office: “It’s best to put things down on paper. Agreements on homeworking form an addendum to the labour contract”.

Ellen believes increasing the homeworking allowance could be a matter for debate for workers who continue to work from home in these times of high energy costs. The existing homework allowance is intended to cover minor office costs including utilities. “Employers can pay a monthly allowance of 142.95 euros that will not be taxed and on which no social contributions have to be paid. Employers can contribute above this amount towards heating and electricity but that will be taxed. This is also the case if your employer pays part of your energy bill directly.”

Employers reconsidered office space as a result of the changes following the pandemic. If there isn’t enough office space, rotating workers is an option.

“The local authorities are looking at alternatives that include employees working in libraries and sports halls. It’s something that can be considered” says Ellen “but agreement like those connected to accident-at-work insurance need to be revisited”.

Joni advises employers to be flexible when workers wish to return to the office more: “Employees will feel happier and this will be a way employers can hold onto and attract workers”.

Ellen doesn’t believe the energy crisis will take us back to pre-pandemic working: ”the pandemic triggered tremendous change for workers and employers. The challenge is to see how homeworking can be retained without any disadvantages”.