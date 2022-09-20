Students struggling to make ends meet

Julien De Wit, the president of the Association of Flemish Students, the VVS, acknowledges more and more students are having to work to pay for essential expenditure: “Many students used to take a job at the weekend or in the holidays for extra pocket money. Today for more and more students the money they earn is needed for essential expenses like food and accommodation”.

Sasha, a student at the Brussels Free, says she’s having to work twice as hard as before: “I do an office job and I work in hospitality. I’m not in digs because that is too expensive. My cash mainly goes on food and transport. I need an hour to get to uni on public transport. With the car it’s only 25 minutes, but I can’t afford the petrol”.

Sasha says she’s getting an awful lot of help from university social services.

Contacted by VRT all social services said they were seeing more students. At the PXL poly in Limburg requests for financial help are up 30%. Evelien Van Melckebeke says “we’ve received 544 requests – up from 421 last year - and this is only the beginning of the academic year. Many families are short and are afraid of what the future will bring. More and more students are contacting us. It means they are aware of the channels and we can help them, but the situation is getting serious”.