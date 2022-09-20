Suspect arrested in connection with triple murder in Kessel-Lo
An examining magistrate has charged a 23-year-old in connection with the triple murder in Kessel Lo (Leuven – Flemish Brabant) last June. The victims included a mother and son and a family friend.
The suspect was detained last Thursday. The Leuven prosecutor’s office says that a thorough investigation by the federal judicial police brought to light several elements that point to the young man’s involvement in the murder.
After the suspect was taken into custody last Thursday his home was again searched. The suspect was a friend of the murdered son.