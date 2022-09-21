2022, a vintage year for Belgian wines?

Sixty wine waiters and wine experts are ready to provide judgement on the 173 wines produced on 53 Belgian wine estates.

“2021 was a very humid year and as result the vines were affected by mould and yield was much lower than in previous years. 2022 is the opposite” says Lodewijk Waes, a winegrower from Zwijnaarde (East Flanders) and president of the Belgian Winegrowers Association. “Last summer was a wonderful one. Grapes being harvested today are top notch and the yield will be twice as large as last year”.

White wines and sparkling wines make up the lion’s share of Belgian wine production. Lodewijk expects production to exceed 2 million litres this year. Protracted dry periods have had far less of an impact here than on other crops. Especially older vines are well-suited to cope with drought.

In 2015 Belgium boasted 103 wine estates. This has now grown to 238. Climate change is playing a role.

“More and more people believe it’s possible to produce fine wines in Belgium. We are experiencing more hours of sun and the border below which it is possible to cultivate vineyards is edging northwards” says Lodewijk.

Wine expert Dennis Van den Buijs believes Belgian wines can stand the comparison with wines from traditional winegrowing countries like France and Portugal.

“Belgian wines are of a very high quality, especially in recent years. It’s a shame Belgian wines are compared with abroad because why shouldn’t Belgian wines be treasured of their own accord? The medals being awarded today are a mark of quality!”

Belgian wines may be pricier, but this is often linked to the small-scale operations here. Lodewijk urges consumers to display a little more chauvinism when it comes to Belgian wines: “Yes, they may be more expensive than Argentinian ones, but you also need to take account of the ecological footprint” he says.