Cost-of-Living protest to cause disruption in Brussels and beyond

Demonstrators gather at the Muntplein in downtown Brussels at 10AM. They will then make for the headquarters of the Belgian Employers’ Organisation VBO.

The protest is affecting services of the Brussels local transport company MIVB. “Only metro line 1 will operate today” says An Van Hamme. Only 7 of Brussels’ 17 tram lines are running with only a quarter of bus services operating.

At Brussels Airport the protest may lead to delays, especially with regard to the loading and unloading of baggage. Passengers may have to be patient as a result and some flights could even be delayed.

Flemish transport company De Lijn says 61% of its tram and bus services are operating: 56% in Antwerp Province and Limburg, 67% in East Flanders, 63% in Flemish Brabant and 66% in West Flanders. Only 44% of scheduled journeys will take place in the City of Antwerp. The figure for Ghent is 52% and for the coast tram it’s 60%.

Rail services are running as normal though delays may occur due to extra passenger numbers.