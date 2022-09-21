Ukraine to get “Belgian” howitzers thanks to the UK

Howitzers are long-range weapons falling between a cannon (or artillery gun) and a mortar.

The formerly Belgian howitzers are now heading for the front in the war in Ukraine. It was in 2015 that the Belgian army sold the 28 mobile heavy guns to two private companies. At the beginning of the war the Belgian government hoped to repurchase them for Ukraine but felt the asking price was too high.

The Belgian government discussed the repurchase of 28 second hand M109-howitsers last May. With the price at 150,000 euros a go the overall package including shipment would cost around 5 million euros and that was judged too high. An expert contacted by VRT says the price was quite reasonable at that time. Since the initial sale the guns had been updated and equipped with a semi-automatic loading system.

Soon it emerged that the M109s had been sold to the UK that was quite prepared to pay the market price.

Earlier Belgium did manage to send a stock of bullet-proof vests, helmets and outdated anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, though Belgium’s deputy chief of staff had warned that as a result of years of underinvestment the armed forces’ stocks were severely limited.

Next year Belgium hopes to send several jeeps belonging to the medical wing of the Belgian armed forces to Ukraine: Toyota Landcruiser ambulances that can negotiate difficult conditions in the field and evacuate the wounded.