Unions press for higher wages and government action on spending power

The estimated 10,000 people, who took part, support the idea of extending social tariff energy prices – the lowest on the market - to a larger group of people and the non-indexation of rents.

“Even basic products like food are becoming 5% to 10% more expensive” said Miranda Ulens of the socialist union ABVV. “Spending power needs to be strengthened”.

“The energy crisis is the last straw” said Marc Leemans, leader of the Christian union ACV. “Citizens are being strangled by rising prices”.

Mr Leemans believes current measures are insufficient and he urged all of Belgium’s many governments to act.

Thierry Bodson of the socialist ABVV union spoke of the precarious situation of many fellow citizens: “It’s not that we don’t want to pay, we can’t pay” he told the protesters.

With loud voice protesters made clear their demands during the journey to VBO Headquarters. The front of the building was liberally treated to volleys of eggs, rolls of loo paper and smoke bombs. One window was broken.

The protest also targeted the wage norm law that restricts the scope for pay increases in the private sector in a bid to retain the competitive edge of Belgian business vis-à-vis neighbouring countries. The unions want the margin for pay increases to be expanded.