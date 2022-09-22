Students face simulated fire in escape room

Last year the Ghent fire service checked 100 student lodgings in the East Flemish capital. As nearly half didn’t comply with fire safety the local fire service will be the first in the country to take an escape room to the welcome day for Ghent students in the hope it will increase awareness of this threat.

“The escape room is a container set out like student digs. Students entering the escape room will be tested on their knowledge of fire safety. Next week’s Student Kick Off on the Sint-Pietersplein is a terrific opportunity to reach out to students and provide tips on what they need to look out for when renting digs” says Margot Lefevere of the Ghent fire service.

“Students will have to try and escape from a simulated fire in the escape room. This they can only do successfully when they know how to use a fire extinguisher correctly”.

The fire service container gets its first outing next Wednesday but will visit other venues in forthcoming months.