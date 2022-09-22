Roman dike unearthed at Ostend

The dike discovered by archaeologists from the Flemish Free University of Brussels, the VUB, stretches for 150 metres and is located between Raversijde and Westende. Until a thousand years ago this area formed the island Testerep. The island was separated from the coast by a channel that became wider and narrower depending on the tide. The archaeologists believe the Roman dike will have helped the residents of Testerep to protect themselves against high tides.

“It’s thought the dike was built by the Romans around 2,000 years ago. We believe it was intended to offer protection against any threat from the sea” says the VUB’s Soetkin Vervyst. “If we can discover when the dike was constructed and when it was flooded, we will be able to collect invaluable information about life on Testerep”.