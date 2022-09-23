Batshauyi and De Bruyne on target as Belgium beat Wales in Nations’ league clash

Kevin De Bruyne and Michy Batshuayi each recorded a goal and an assist during a first half that saw Belgium very much in the driving seat. The Red Devils looked set for a comfortable win. However, the Welsh made things a little more exciting in the second half after they pulled a goal back through Kieffer Moore.

Belgium’s margin of victory could have been wider still had the VAR not intervened to overturn a penalty awarded to them by the match referee. Video footage clearly showed that Kevin De Bruyne had not been fouled and the Welsh player involved in the incident had played the ball.

In stoppage time Belgium’s nation team coach manager Roberto Martinez was sent off holding onto the ball in an attempt to prevent a Welsh counter-attack.

Sunday’s game again The Netherlands will decide which of the Low Countries teams progresses to the Nations League finals. It will be a tough task for the Red Devils though as they will need to win by 3 goals or more in Amsterdam to claim the top spot in their group.