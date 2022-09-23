Belgian PM honours worthy Belgians and others at a ceremony in New York

Mr De Croo is in New York for a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. The Federal PM took advantage of this bestow honorary titles to ten people at a ceremony on Thursday.

Those honoured have all distinguished themselves in their respective economic, scientific or cultural fields.

Scientist Annette Bakker (Officer in the Order of Leopold), businessman and former CEO of AB InBev Carlos Brito (Grand Officer in the Order of the Crown), banker George Ugeux (Commander in the Order of the Crown), psychiatrist Esther Perel (Knight in the Order of the Crown), and artist Marie-Paule Martin (Knight in the Order of Leopold) were among those honoured.