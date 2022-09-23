Fourth medal for Belgium at Cycling World Championships in Australia

Van Mechelen pushed forward in what was a tight final sprint to take bronze from what had been an almost hopeless position.

108 riders competed in the 136km junior race that took in several laps around Australian city of Wollongong. The riders climbed Mount Pleasant no fewer than 8 times. After the 6th ascent Vlad Van Mechelen was the last Belgian to be in one of the leading groups.

In the last 4 km, Herzog and Morgado were so far ahead that they could no longer be caught. However, bronze was still up for grabs and Vlad Van Mechelen gave it his all to take third place from a seemingly hopeless position. The Fleming crossed the finishing line almost a minute behind the race winner Emil Herzog.

Vlad Van Mechelen’s bronze medal is Belgium’s fourth at this year’s cycling World Championships. Previously Febe Jooris took bronze in the juniors‘ time trial, Alec Segaert took silver in the U23 time trial and Remco Evenepoel won bronze in the time trial race for professionals.