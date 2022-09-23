Front door of block of flats damaged in explosion
The front door of a block of flats in the Antwerp district of Merksem has been damaged in an explosion. The explosion happened at around 3.30am on Friday on the Lambrechtshoekenlaan. The police and the bomb disposal service Dovo went to scene of the explosion.
Forensics officers scoured the area in an effort to gather evidence that might help trace those responsible. The investigation will look into whether there is any link between last night’s explosion and a series of drug-related attacks on homes and businesses in and around Antwerp.
The Lambrechtshoekenlaan is near to Rietschoorvelden, a street that has been the scene of several attacks and attempted attacks.