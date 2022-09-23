It’s official: start of Brussels terror attacks trial has been postponed

The Brussels Assizes Court Judge Laurence Massart accepted objections made by defence barristers during last week’s preliminary hearing that the defendants being sat in individual cubicles hindered communication between them and their lawyers.

Judge Massart ordered that the cubicles be modified and suggested that one large cubical in which all the defendants could sit during their trial could be an option. As the modified cubical won’t be ready by 10 October. The start of the trial has now been postpone. The decision that was announced shortly before 1pm on Friday comes as no surprise.

On 10 October the trial jury was to have been appointed. Hundreds of people had been invited to go to the court on 10 October from whom the jury was to have been selected. They will now be invited at a later date.

The purpose-built cubicals cost around 250,000 euro. However, they will now have to be dismantled. The trial judge Laurence Massart had enquired whether a temporary solution could not be found whereby the existing cubicles would be used but without security glass to allow the selection of the jury to take place on Mon day 10 October. She hoped that the trial proper could then have started three weeks later with a new large cubical in place to house all the defendants.

However, that option now seems to be definitely off the table. Judge Massart has yet to announce a new date for the start of the trial.