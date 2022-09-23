Sharp rise in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus

During the week from 13 to 19 September an average of 1,947 positive PCR test results for coronavirus were recorded in Belgium each day. This is 17% up on the average during the previous 7 days.

During the same period an average of 10,200 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out in Berlgium each day. This is too is 17% up on the previous week. Of those tested 19.6% tested positive for coronavirus. This is around the same percentage as during the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stands at 1,05. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of a further 105 others.