“Serious threat” to Belgian Justice Minister, three people detained by Dutch police

During the course of last week the Federal Judicial Authorities became aware of a potential threat against the Federal Justice Minister. In a press statement released on Saturday morning, the Federal Judicial Authorities say that “Initial elements in the investigation soon showed that the threats needed to be taken seriously”.

The Dutch public service broadcaster NOS reports that the arrests took place in The Hague.

The Federal Judicial Authorities have not disclosed which (if any) organization made the threats or what motivation those behind the threats to target Mr Van Quickenborne. However, VRT News’ source say that the threat to Mr Van Quickenborne came the drugs underworld. Criminal reportedly had plans to kidnap the Federal Justice Minister.

VRT News’ Justice Editor Caroline Van den Berghe has heard that earlier this week a Dutch-registered car that was carrying Kalashnikov machine guns, other fire arms and containers of patrol was intercepted near to the Justice Minister’s home.

No details have been given about the three people detained in The Netherlands. The Federal Judicial Authorities have asked their Dutch colleagues to hand them over to Belgium.

The investigation is currently ongoing. The Federal Justice Minister has been given extra security and several of his engagements planned for the coming days have been cancelled.