Belgian PM says “there is no room for neutrality” in Ukraine conflict

In a reference to the reason for the setting up of the United Nations not long after the end of the Second World War, Mr De Croo said that the UN had been founded “to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war”.

"If today, the world is less stable and less secure, it is because one of the founding members of the United Nations has trampled on the principles of territorial integrity and national sovereignty and unleashed a war that reminds us of Europe’s darkest hours,” the Belgian Prime Minister said.

Mr De Croo added that “We are living in one of the darkest moments since the birth of the United Nations. Faced with Russian aggression and, indeed, war crimes, the UN is challenged to fulfill its calling.

"Everyone in this room, every single country, will one day be asked 'What did you do to stop this? What did you do to protect the people of Ukraine? Did you look away, or did you act? In this conflict, there is no room for neutrality."