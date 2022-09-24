Grid management company offers to turn off street lights to help municipalities save on energy bills

As in most cases the street lighting in several municipalities falls under the same circuit, negotiations are under currently under way between groups of neighbouring municipalities across our region.

News of Fluvius’ proposal to turn off the street lights between 11pm and 5am first appeared in Saturday’s edition of the daily ‘Het Nieuwsblad’. VRT News sources have since confirmed that the offer has indeed been made.

While, turning off the street lights to save money might seem like a no-brainer, many mayors says that it is easier said than done. They say that they expect dissatisfaction or even protest from residents if they decide to switch off street lighting on weekday nights.

Although research had repeatedly shown that the safety of the public does not decrease if the streets are dark, many people feel unsafe when the streets are not lit. Nevertheless, many municipalities across Flanders are seriously considering taking up Fluvius’ offer. Switching off the street lights five nights a week will save municipalities around one third on their electricity bills.

In order to have the street lighting switched off local authorities will first have to seek the agreement of their neighbours. Fluvius’ Bart Wouters explains that. "Street lighting is in circuits that cross municipal boundaries. This means that different municipalities will have to decide together in groups whether the lights should on or off at night."

Other energy-saving scenarios are possible. However, these are a little more difficult to implement. For example, LED bulbs can be dimmed rather than being switched off altogether. Currently one in three street lamps contain LED bulbs. The aim is that 100% of streetlights in Flanders should have LED bulbs by 2030.