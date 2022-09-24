Justice Minister responds to threats to his safety

“The criminals feel like they have been driven into a corner and they are right to do so. Because we will continue the fight against organised crime, but with more personnel and means that we did previously”.

The Federal Justice Minister added “Above all don’t worry. My family and I are safe and in good hands. It was a threat that was directed towards me as Minister of Justice and no one else. Action was taken quickly and suspects were arrested. As a precautionary measure I have been placed under strict security and will not be able to take part in a number of engagements planned for the coming days. It’s not pleasant, but it is understandable”.

Mr Van Quickenborne went on to say that his primary concern is now his wife and children.. "Those behind this have achieved the opposite of what they had intended. This only strengthens my conviction that we must continue the battler. The criminals feel as those they have been backed into a corner and they are right to do so.

Meanwhile, the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) has described the threat against Mr Van Quickenborne as "Totally unacceptable".