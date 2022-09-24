Lotte Kopecky sees silver as “a missed opportunity”

Despite her achievement Lotto Kopecky views her silver medal as “a missed opportunity”. Speaking in an interview shortly after the 26-year-old from Antwerp Province told journalists that “I am going to relive that final kilometre again a good few times yet. I thought that with out (Marianne) Vos that this is the opportunity of a lifetime.

But when Van Vleuten when I realised what I was up against, because if I closed the gap, Persico, who wasn’t slow either, would benefit and win the race. A missed opportunity, a real shame. I must watch the footage again, but I am pleased to be able to says that I was up there fighting for the title. There will be another chance next year, won’t there?”

Justine Ghekiere was the second Belgian across the finishing line in 19th place. Julie De Wilde came in 34th and Julie Van de Velde was 43rd. The other Belgian in the race Valerie Demay fell early on after colliding will the German rider Franziska Koch. Lotte Kopecky’s silver medal is Belgium’s 5th at the 2022 Cycling World Championships.