Skeleton found in area of Peru where Belgian tourist went missing

28-year-old Natacha Van Crombrugge from Linkebeek (Flemish Brabant) disappeared on 24 January. She was last seen at a hostel in the village of Cabanaconde. She had set off alone for a trek through the Colca Canyon, a deep, expansive gorge in the south of Peru. She left a backpack in her room at the hostal.

Earlier this week, it was reported that fishermen in Huambo District of southern Peru had found a skull. The Peruvian press immediately made the link with Natacha de Crombrugghe’s disappearance and speculated about whether the remains found were those of the missing Belgian tourist.

A skeleton has since been under some rock near to where the skull was discovered. All the remains have now been recovered and taken to Arequipa, where they will undergo an autopsy and a DNA test.

Natacha de Crombrugghe's parents, there is currently no indications that would allow it to be said with any certainty whether the body found is that of Natacha.