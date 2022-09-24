Skeleton found in area of Peru where Belgian tourist went missing
The parents of a 28-year-old woman from Flemish Brabant that went missing 9 months ago in Peru say that a skeleton has been found in remote area of the country where their daughter went missing. The human remains have been taken to the southern Peruvian city of Arequipa where they will undergo a forensic examination. It is still very far from clear whether the remains are those of the missing Belgian.
28-year-old Natacha Van Crombrugge from Linkebeek (Flemish Brabant) disappeared on 24 January. She was last seen at a hostel in the village of Cabanaconde. She had set off alone for a trek through the Colca Canyon, a deep, expansive gorge in the south of Peru. She left a backpack in her room at the hostal.
Earlier this week, it was reported that fishermen in Huambo District of southern Peru had found a skull. The Peruvian press immediately made the link with Natacha de Crombrugghe’s disappearance and speculated about whether the remains found were those of the missing Belgian tourist.
A skeleton has since been under some rock near to where the skull was discovered. All the remains have now been recovered and taken to Arequipa, where they will undergo an autopsy and a DNA test.
Natacha de Crombrugghe's parents, there is currently no indications that would allow it to be said with any certainty whether the body found is that of Natacha.