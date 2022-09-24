West Fleming finds an original and romantic way to pop the question

Who could turn down a proposal like that? Stephanie couldn’t in any case and she said a resounding “yes” to Jelle’s marriage proposal.

Jelle Vermote (33) got the idea for his very special marriage proposal from a childhood experience when he was on holiday in America. There he saw a man propose to his intended in a field of corn. This made such an impression on Jelle that it became his childhood dream to propose to his own “Miss Right” in this way.

Year’s later his dream has become reality and on Friday morning he took an unsuspecting Stephanie on a flight that he hoped would determine the rest of their lives.

Stephanie Petyt told VRT Radio 2 West Flanders that "I thought that we were just off on a nice day out. Suddenly I saw a corn field in the distance and the message that was written on it became clearer as we got closer”.