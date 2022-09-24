Woman dies in fire at holiday home in Westende
An 83-year-old woman has lost her life in a fire at a holiday home in Westende, in the West Flemish municipality of Middelkerke. The West Flemish Judicial Authorities report that the fire was a tragic accident.
The fire started at a holiday home on the Heidestraat in Westende on Friday evening. The woman that was staying at the property perished in the blaze.
The Bruges section of the West Flemish Judicial Authorities appointed a fire expert to examine the precise circumstances surrounding the fire. The fire experts initial findings points to the fire having started accidently. The fire was caused by a heater that had toppled over.