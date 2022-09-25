Budget talks halted on Saturday after Health Minister falls unconscious

There had been speculation as to whether the talks would resume today. Ms Crevits, who is also the Christian democrats’ Deputy PM in the Flemish Government has been told by doctors to rest for several days.

On Sunday morning it was announced that the talks will resume at 2pm without Ms Crevits. Her party colleagues and Flemish Ministers Benjamin Dalle and Jo Brouns will take on responsibility for negotiating on behalf of Ms Crevits at Sunday’s talks.

The aim is to reach an agreement that can be put before the Flemish Parliament tomorrow in what is know as the “September Declaration”. Ms Crevits became ill at around 7pm on Saturday. She was taken by ambulance to hospital for a check-up and is now resting at home.