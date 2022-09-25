Four people hospitalised after fire breaks out in Antwerp tanning centre

The fire started just before 7pm on Saturday at the tanning centre on the Kapelstraat. The Fire Service went to the scene in numbers. When fire fighters arrived the rear of the building was engulfed in flames. The fire produced a large amount of smoke and this spread to a stairwell that leads to flats that are located above the tanning centre.

As a precautionary measure all 9 flats were evacuated. 4 residents were taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation. The Kapelstraat was closed to traffic for several hours on Saturday evening.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. The Fire Service suspects that a technical fault may have caused the blaze. Such was the intensity of the fire that the tanning centre has been completely gutted.