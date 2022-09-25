Fourth suspect arrested in foiled kidnap plot case

Last week the Federal Prosecutor’s Office was informed of a possible threat to the Justice Minister’s safety. Mr Van Quickenborne and his family were taken to a safe house.

On Saturday the Federal Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that "The initial elements in the investigation soon showed that the threat needed to be taken seriously."

VRT News’ Justice Editor Caroline Van den Berghe has learned that earlier this week, a Dutch-registered car was found near to Mr Van Quickenborne's home. The vehicle contained Kalashnikov machine guns, other firearms and two bottles of petrol.

The registration number of the vehicle put detectives on the trail of four suspects. Three of these were arrested in Hague on Friday night. Now the fourth suspect has also been detained.