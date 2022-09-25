Prophetic photograph goes viral
A family snapshot of a young boy that a decade and a half later would become Cycling World Champion has gone viral on social media. The photo features a young Remco Evenepoel sporting a child-size rainbow jersey. In his younger years the 2022 Cycling World Champion was a fan of the 2005 World Champion Tom Boonen.
It was Remco Evenepoel’s fiancée Oumi Rayane that posted the snapshot on her social media early last year accompanied by the prophetic text “Dreams do come true”.
Oumi’s prediction has turned out to be correct and now the photo of the young Remco Evenepoel is being shared far and wide.