Remco Evenepoel puts himself up with the cycling legends Merckx, Hinault and Binda

In 1971 another Belgian, the then 26-year-old Eddy Merckx, won Milan-San Remo, the Liège-Bastogne-Liège race, the Tour of Lombardy, his 3rd consecutive Tour de France, before winning the World Championships for the second time in his career at Mendrisio in Switzerland.

Prior to this only the Italian rider Alfredo Binda had won a Monument, a Grand Tour and the World Champions in the same year. This was back in 1927. The then 25-year-old Binda won the Giro, the Tour of Lombardy and the World Championships all in the same year.

The last rider to achieve this feat before Remco Evenepoel was the Frenchman Bernard Hinault in 1980. Aged 26, Hinault won Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Giro and the World Championships that were held in his home country at Sallanches.