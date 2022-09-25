Remco Evenepoel puts himself up with the cycling legends Merckx, Hinault and Binda
Shortly after 9am Brussels time the Flemish Brabant cyclist Remco Evenepoel became World Cycling Champion. In so doing he become only the fourth cyclist in history to win a Monument (one of the 5 big classic races), a Grand Tour and the World Championships in the same year. In the spring the 22-year-old from Schepdaal won the Liège-Bastogne-Liège race and earlier this month he came out overall winner in the Veulta. Sunday’s World Championship gold medal puts Remco Evenpoel in a select club indeed.
In 1971 another Belgian, the then 26-year-old Eddy Merckx, won Milan-San Remo, the Liège-Bastogne-Liège race, the Tour of Lombardy, his 3rd consecutive Tour de France, before winning the World Championships for the second time in his career at Mendrisio in Switzerland.
Prior to this only the Italian rider Alfredo Binda had won a Monument, a Grand Tour and the World Champions in the same year. This was back in 1927. The then 25-year-old Binda won the Giro, the Tour of Lombardy and the World Championships all in the same year.
The last rider to achieve this feat before Remco Evenepoel was the Frenchman Bernard Hinault in 1980. Aged 26, Hinault won Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Giro and the World Championships that were held in his home country at Sallanches.