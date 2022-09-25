Remco Evenepoel takes gold at Cycling World Championships

The 22-year-old rider from the village of Schepdaal, near Dilbeek in Flemish Brabant won the with a spectacular solo victory. Evenepoel claimed his victory alone and well ahead of the field after breaking away from his closest pursuer Alexey Lutsenko 25km from the finish.

The French rider Christophe Laporte took silver and the Australian Michael Matthews took bronze.

Already having won the Vuelta a Espana (Tour of Spain) earlier this month September, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège race this spring, 2022 has been a very successful year indeed for Remco Evenepoel. His victory in Wallongong on Sunday means that he is the first Belgian winner of the World Championships since Philippe Gilbert 10 years ago in 2012.

Remco Evenpoel completed the 266.9km race in 6 hours, 16 minutes and 8 seconds. This was 2 minutes and 21 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.