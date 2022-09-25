Second shooting in less than a week in Sint-Joost-ten-Node

Audrey Dereymaeker of the Brussels North Local Police Service told Bruzz that the police were called after shots had been heard in Warmoesstrtaat.

“When they arrived they saw that a building had indeed been shot at several times. The Judicial Authorities have dispatched the forensic lab and a ballistics expert to the scene. Fortunately no one was injured. A criminal investigation is underway”.

The police are currently remaining tight-lipped about the exact circumstances surround the shooting. However, a local resident that witnessed the incident told Bruzz that the police entered the building that was targeted and at least one person was taken away.