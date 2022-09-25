Two people die and two others are critically injured in a road accident in Lier

A car was catapulted through the air at a roundabout. The vehicle hit several trees and before landing on its roof on the carpark of the Azelhof Stables.

The Judicial Authorities say that there are strong indications that excess speed played a role in causing the accident. The other circumstances surrounding the fatal smash are currently the subject of an investigation.

There were 6 people travelling in the car. 4 of them were trapped inside and had to be freed by the Fire Service. 2 people died at the scene, the 4 other people that were inside the car were taken to hospital. 2 of them are in a critical condition.

Those that died and were critically injured were passengers on the back seat of the car. The driver and front seat passenger both survived the accident.