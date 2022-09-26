Artists collective paints the street in honour of World Champion Remco
On Sunday evening the artist collective ‘Puncheur’ painted a new fresco featuring the band new Cycling World Champion Remco Evenepoel. The fresco couldn’t have been painted in a more appropriate spot as it is on the road outside the bar that is home to the 22-year-old cyclists supporters club in his some village of Schepdaal. Café In De Rustberg already had a huge mural of Remco Evenepoel on its side wall.
A fortnight ago a portrait of the cyclists was painted on the street outside the café in honour of him having won the Vuelta and on Sunday at text acclaiming his achievement at the Cycling World Championships was added just under the portrait.
Thomas Daem of the street-art collective “Puncheur told VRT News that “We spent about nine hours in total creating this fresco. We've been painting portraits of great riders on the ground after big wins for many years now”.
“We prefer riders who have something more, with rock star characteristics and Remco is definitely one of them”, Mr Daem added.
Honorary citizen
Next Sunday, Remco Evenepoel become an honorary citizen of the Flemish Brabant municipality of which the village of Schepdaal is a part.
The Mayor of Dilbeek Willy Segers (Flemish nationalist) told VRT News that "This was already announced after his victory in the Vuelta, but the fact that he is now also World Champion makes it all the more deserved”.
On Sunday 22 September Remco Evenepoel will be honoured first in Dilbeek before going 8 kilometres up the road to the centre of Brussels for a celebration of his great sporting achievement at Brussels Town Hall and on the city central market place, the Grote Markt.
"Champions are always celebrated at the Grote Markt in our capital city when they return home with a medal. However, we have made it clear that we also want to honor one of our inhabitants. My counterpart in Brussels immediately accepted that Remco is received here in Dilbeek first and only then will he go to Brussels for a second celebration."