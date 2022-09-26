Artists collective paints the street in honour of World Champion Remco

Next Sunday, Remco Evenepoel become an honorary citizen of the Flemish Brabant municipality of which the village of Schepdaal is a part.

The Mayor of Dilbeek Willy Segers (Flemish nationalist) told VRT News that "This was already announced after his victory in the Vuelta, but the fact that he is now also World Champion makes it all the more deserved”.

On Sunday 22 September Remco Evenepoel will be honoured first in Dilbeek before going 8 kilometres up the road to the centre of Brussels for a celebration of his great sporting achievement at Brussels Town Hall and on the city central market place, the Grote Markt.

"Champions are always celebrated at the Grote Markt in our capital city when they return home with a medal. However, we have made it clear that we also want to honor one of our inhabitants. My counterpart in Brussels immediately accepted that Remco is received here in Dilbeek first and only then will he go to Brussels for a second celebration."