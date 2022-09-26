More than 34,500 Flemish retailers have already thrown in the towel so far this year

Spiraling energy costs in what were already difficult timers mean that it is likely that many more shop keepers and restaurateurs will also decide to throw in the towel before the end of the year.

By September 141 independent bakeries and confectioneries, 98 butchers, 650 smaller caterers such as brasseries, chip shops and snack bars, 714 beauty salons, 56 boutiques selling women’s clothing and 155 general clothing stores in our region had already shut up shot this year. In addition to these are numerous stores selling all kinds of products ranging from hardware to fruit and veg.

Most of the businesses that have closed have not done so due to bankruptcy. The lion’s share have ceased trading because those that ran them saw that they were no longer making any money. The reasons for this are manifold. There is the war in Ukraine that has made some products more expensive (for example grain used by bakers), the sky-high energy prices, declining purchasing power caused by high inflation, consumers being more reluctant to spend money admit concerns for their own financial security….The list goes on.

Thanks, at least in part, to the help they received during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 most retail and hospitality businesses were able to survive the coronavirus crisis, albeit with falling sales and a reduced turnover.

However, now they have few if any reserves to fall back on and are opting for closure before its too late. The Federal Government announced a package of measures to help households and businesses through the energy crisis on Friday 16 September. However, many small business people feel that this is far from sufficient. They are waiting for the Flemish regional government to come up with a support package. These measures are due to be announced in the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon’s September Declaration.