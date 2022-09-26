No shortage of rain and a cold front is on its way

For the first time in many months a cold front is set to sweep across Belgium from the coast. The front will reach coastal areas of West Flanders by the end of the morning. Behind the front is unstable air that will at times bring with it heavy rain that could be accompanied by thunder. Cold polar sea air will sea temperatures plumet to even slightly below the average for this time of year.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of heavy rain. In the afternoon there will be dry spells first of all in the west. However, they will be followed by heavy showers. Maximum temperatures on Monday will reach no higher than 8°C or 9°C in the hills of the Ardennes and 14°C in West Flanders. The unstable weather will continue into Monday night with the possibility of thunder, especially in the West.

Tuesday will often be cloudy with showers that could be heavy and accompanied by thunder in some areas. It will be cool for the time of year with temperatures reaching no higher than between 7°C and 10°C in the Ardennes and between 10°C to 13°C elsewhere in the country.

More of the same is forecast for Wednesday. There will be clear spells interspersed with cloud. Showers of rain could be heavy in some place and there could be thunder in some locations. Maximum temperatures will reach between 8°C and 9°C in the Ardennes and 13°C to 14°C in Flanders.

Thursday will see no shortage of cloud. The possibility of showers is most likely in coastal areas. Temperatures will reach 8°C or 9°C in the Ardennes and 14°C or 15°C in Flanders.

Friday will start off dry. Later it will become cloudy and by the end of Friday afternoon active front bringing rain will have reached Belgium. Temperatures will reach no higher than 11°C in the Ardennes and 16°C to 17°C in central areas.

The weather will remain changeable on Saturday with some rain or showers. Maximum temperatures will reach 12°C or 13°C on the High Fens and 17°C or 18°C in Flanders.

The forecast for Sunday offers us the prospect of at least some light at the end of the tunnel. The day will start off cloudy with some rain. However, the possibility of a bit sun will increase as the day progresses and it will become drier from the north. Top temperatures will reach around 18°C.