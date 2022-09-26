Rail unions issue strike notice for 5 October

The socialist rail union ACOD Spoor, the Christian transport union ACV Transcom and the liberal public sector union VSOA are threatening strike action as they want extra cash from the Federal Government to finance the recruitment of additional staff for the railways and to pay for improvements to rail workers’ pay scales.

In a press statement released on Monday morning the rail unions say that "The rail unions’ communal front has decided to put pressure on the government. The budget that is now being decided covers measures that will determine the budget for the railways during the next ten years”.

If the strike goes ahead it will start on Tuesday 4 October at 10pm and end on Wednesday 5 October at 10pm.