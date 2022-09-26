Red Devils beaten in “Battle of the Low Countries”

It was Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk that scored the only goal of the game on 73 minutes. During the first half the Dutch had lacked inspiration in front of goal. The same could not be said of the Belgians though. After just four minutes of play Onana created a chance for Hazard that had he have been on top would almost certainly have found the back of the net. Batshuayi and above all Witsel (after a great assist from De Bruyne) had excellent chances to put Belgium one up.

Thierry Henry brought in two subs at the start of the second half in the shape of Carrasco and De Ketelaere. They replaced Meunier and Batshuayi. Belgium needed to win by three goals to reach the final four. This was becoming less and less likely as time wore on.

Amadou Onana (photo below) was impressive for the Red Devils, particularly during the final half hour of the game with strong tackles and intelligent infiltrations. On the hour an effort by Onana forced an excellent save from the Dutch keeper Pasveer. It was the best chance for either team so far.

The game seemed to be heading for a goalless draw. However, Virgil van Dijk was able to shake of his marker Debast to score on 73 minutes. It could have been 2-0 a little later thanks to another slip up by Debast. The young RSC Anderlecht defender clearly still has a lot to learn.

The result sees The Netherlands win the group with 16 points from 6 games. Belgium is second on 10 points.