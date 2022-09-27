Corona figures heading the wrong way: new cases 21 percent up

Between 17 and 23 September, 2,232 people tested positive for Covid each day. This number is 21 percent up on the week.

Over the past seven days, 73 corona patients had to be taken to hospital, a rise of 41 percent on the week. There are 925 people in hospital nursing Covid now, a rise of 35 percent.

57 of them are in a bad way and are staying in intensive care, a 14 percent rise on the week but still far from the symbolic threshold of 300. In this respect, we are still under the yellow code. As to the number of fatalities, 3 people died as a result of contracting corona each day last week.

Meanwhile, the autumn booster campaign is cruising. No fewer than 1.623 million people have had their second booster jab now.