Corona figures heading the wrong way: new cases 21 percent up
The corona pandemic seems to be gaining ground again. Last week had 21 percent more new cases than the week before that. Meanwhile, the reproduction number has climbed to 1.23, which is one third more than last week. When this number (the so-called R-value) is more than 1, the epidemic grows; when it is below 1, the epidemic shrinks. However, as the general figures remain low, there is no reason to panic just yet.
Between 17 and 23 September, 2,232 people tested positive for Covid each day. This number is 21 percent up on the week.
Over the past seven days, 73 corona patients had to be taken to hospital, a rise of 41 percent on the week. There are 925 people in hospital nursing Covid now, a rise of 35 percent.
57 of them are in a bad way and are staying in intensive care, a 14 percent rise on the week but still far from the symbolic threshold of 300. In this respect, we are still under the yellow code. As to the number of fatalities, 3 people died as a result of contracting corona each day last week.
Meanwhile, the autumn booster campaign is cruising. No fewer than 1.623 million people have had their second booster jab now.