Gender wage gap almost completely closed in 2020 - in Wallonia women were earning more than men

The figures relate to 2020. Employees working fulltime earned 3,832 euros on average each month. Women had 3,821 euros on average, compared to 3,837 for men. The wage gap was thus reduced to 0.4 percent, coming from 4 percent the year before.

In Wallonia, women had even reversed the situation, earning 3,573 euros on average compared to 3,551 for male workers. This results in a so-called negative wage gap of -0.6 percent. It's a first for a Belgian region. The gender wage gap is still at 1.1 percent in Flanders and 5.4 percent in Brussels.