Gender wage gap almost completely closed in 2020 - in Wallonia women were earning more than men
The gender wage gap has almost been closed in Belgium, new figures from Belgium's statistical office Statbel reveal. In Wallonia, women are earning more now than male employees. However, the figures were influenced by the impact of the corona crisis.
The figures relate to 2020. Employees working fulltime earned 3,832 euros on average each month. Women had 3,821 euros on average, compared to 3,837 for men. The wage gap was thus reduced to 0.4 percent, coming from 4 percent the year before.
In Wallonia, women had even reversed the situation, earning 3,573 euros on average compared to 3,551 for male workers. This results in a so-called negative wage gap of -0.6 percent. It's a first for a Belgian region. The gender wage gap is still at 1.1 percent in Flanders and 5.4 percent in Brussels.
Who earns most?
Wendy Schelfaut of Statbel explains that the figures have been influenced by the corona crisis. Low-skilled female workers - like in the hospitality sector - often lost their job. This meant that the men were being compared with more high-skilled female employees, who enjoy a higher wage as white-collar workers.
While the average wage was 3,832 euros in 2020, those earning a lot had a big impact on this figure. The median wage was therefore somewhat lower at 3,550 euros. This means that 50 percent of the employees were earning more and 50 percent less. Directors of big companies enjoyed the highest wages - over 10,000 euros per month on average. Waiters were at the other side of the table.