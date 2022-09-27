VIDEO: World Champion Remco Evenepoel receives warm welcome at Zaventem

"I had expected something, but not this", Evenepoel said. He did not have a lot of time to talk to the press. Later today, he will have to choose a wedding suit as he is getting married with Oumi in two weeks' time. "It will be more stressful than Sunday's race. But I will let my mother do the choosing."

Next Sunday, Evenepoel will show his rainbow jersey at the Brussels Grand Place, where sports heroes are only honoured on special occasions. But he first returned to his home in Schepdaal, a town just west of Brussels in Flemish Brabant.