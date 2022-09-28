Can the energy crisis be over soon? "Compare it to catching a cold"

PM Alexander De Croo told reporters last summer that we are facing "5 to 10 hard winters." His quote triggered a lot of reactions, but Stef Proost, a professor in Energy, Transport and Environmental Economics at KU Leuven told the VRT that it doesn't have to be like that. He sees a brighter future.

"We should not focus too much on the present (extremely high) gas prices. I want to look at things from a distance and offer people a new perspective," Proost says.

"I would like to compare it to a cold you catch. Normally, you are 1 or 2 days really ill. However, it is mostly finished after 4 to 6 days. You could replace the days by winters when we are talking about natural gas. Next winter - and maybe the winter after that - we may be in the cold and be confronted with high bills. But after 4 to 6 years, we will be back to gas price levels that are just 10 or 30 percent above the old gas price, compared to 400 to 500 percent now."

Demand will drop as a result of the high price and as people will save energy, while other gas suppliers will take the place of Russia, Proost argues. The worst should be over after 1 or 2 winters, he says, making the comparison with the health crisis: "When corona broke out, we said that if we show solidarity and take the jab, we knew it would get better after 1 or 2 winters."