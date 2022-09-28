Can the energy crisis be over soon? "Compare it to catching a cold"
Stef Proost, a professor in environmental economics at Leuven University, thinks that gas prices can return more or less to normal in 4 to 6 years. Talking to the VRT, Proost said that "the coming winter will be a difficult one, but gas prices will fall later on. It is justified to hope for better times."
PM Alexander De Croo told reporters last summer that we are facing "5 to 10 hard winters." His quote triggered a lot of reactions, but Stef Proost, a professor in Energy, Transport and Environmental Economics at KU Leuven told the VRT that it doesn't have to be like that. He sees a brighter future.
"We should not focus too much on the present (extremely high) gas prices. I want to look at things from a distance and offer people a new perspective," Proost says.
"I would like to compare it to a cold you catch. Normally, you are 1 or 2 days really ill. However, it is mostly finished after 4 to 6 days. You could replace the days by winters when we are talking about natural gas. Next winter - and maybe the winter after that - we may be in the cold and be confronted with high bills. But after 4 to 6 years, we will be back to gas price levels that are just 10 or 30 percent above the old gas price, compared to 400 to 500 percent now."
Demand will drop as a result of the high price and as people will save energy, while other gas suppliers will take the place of Russia, Proost argues. The worst should be over after 1 or 2 winters, he says, making the comparison with the health crisis: "When corona broke out, we said that if we show solidarity and take the jab, we knew it would get better after 1 or 2 winters."